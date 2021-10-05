USA students selling glass pumpkins to raise money for glass art program

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama’s glass art program is holding its second annual Glass Pumpkin Patch fundraiser.

Students and faculty have created more than 500 handmade, glass pumpkins of all shapes, colors, and sizes to celebrate the fall season. Funds generated from pumpkin sales will go toward upgrading glass studio equipment.

The pumpkin patch sale is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Glass Art Building on the University of South Alabama campus at 399 N University Blvd. Glass pumpkins will be priced between $15 to $100, and purchases can be made via cash, check or credit card.

The event is open to the public. All COVID-19 policies as established by the university will be followed, so be sure to wear a mask.