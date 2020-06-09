USA men’s basketball to play three-game series against Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama men’s basketball program will play a three-game series against Alabama beginning this season it was announced on Tuesday.

The Jaguars and Crimson Tide will meet in Tuscaloosa during the 2020-21 and ’22-23 seasons, with the matchup in 2021-22 set for the Mitchell Center. All dates and times will be announced in the future.

“This is a great series for our program and really exciting for our fan base,” said South head coach Richie Riley. “I appreciate [Alabama head coach] Nate [Oats] and his willingness to make it happen.”

The Jags first met Alabama in the opening round of the 1989 NCAA Tournament, with USA earning an 86-84 victory over the 20th-ranked Tide after Jeff Hodge hit a basket in the final seconds that is still referred to as the “Shot That Rolled The Tide.” The two wouldn’t meet again until the Crimson Tide picked up a 59-45 win at the Arby’s Hardwood Classic in Birmingham in December 1998, while the last matchup between the two programs was in Tuscaloosa on Dec. 1, 2010.

Alabama is the second Southeastern Conference opponent on the Jaguars’ 2020-21 schedule, with South also travelling to Auburn to conclude a three-game series with the Tigers.

