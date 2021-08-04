USA Health University Hospital revises visitor policy amid COVID-19 surge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Another local hospital is changing its visitor policies as more coronavirus cases are reported in Alabama.

Only one visitor per patient at a time will be allowed inside USA’s University Hospital from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Those visiting will be required to wear a mask, and children under 18 will not be allowed to visit.

USA Health says these guidelines will change based on infection control recommendations, patient safety and other factors. Click here to see the full visitor regulations.

Springhill Medical Center, Infirmary Health and Ascension Medical Group have also changed their visitor policies.