USA Health University Hospital revises visitor policy amid COVID-19 surge

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Another local hospital is changing its visitor policies as more coronavirus cases are reported in Alabama.

 Only one visitor per patient at a time will be allowed inside USA’s University Hospital from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Those visiting will be required to wear a mask, and children under 18 will not be allowed to visit.

USA Health says these guidelines will change based on infection control recommendations, patient safety and other factors. Click here to see the full visitor regulations.

Springhill Medical Center, Infirmary Health and Ascension Medical Group have also changed their visitor policies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories