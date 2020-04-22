US DOT Recognizing National Work Zone Awareness Week

Gulf Coast (WKRG) — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration is recognizing National Work Zone Awareness Week.

With warmer weather on the way, highway workers will be on the job doing what it takes to help maintain bridges, highways, sidewalks, and streets.

The USDOT reports that there were 671 fatal work zone crashes in 2018 nationwide, the most recent numbers. Speeding was a factor in one out of every four of these crashes.

From April 20-24, during National Work Zone Awareness Week, the Federal Highway Administration wants to remind people that need to be on the road during this time, to please be mindful of crews in work zones. Officials said driving without distractions and not speeding will help save lives.