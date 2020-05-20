US births fall to 35-year low, and virus could drive them down more

U.S. births continued to fall last year, leading to the fewest number of newborns in 35 years.
The decline is the latest sign of a prolonged national “baby bust” that’s been going on for more than a decade.
Some experts believe the decline will get even worse because of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the economy.
The latest numbers were released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Aside from a one-year uptick in 2014, U.S. births have been falling every year since 2007.
Experts say there are a number of causes, but chief among them are shifting attitudes about motherhood.
