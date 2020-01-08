US Army warns of fake text messages saying you’ve been drafted

WASHINGTON (CNN) – The U.S. Army is warning about a wave of fake text messages telling Americans they have been drafted to fight in Iran.

Fact check: The @USArmy is NOT contacting anyone regarding the draft.



Text messages currently circulating are false and are not official Army communications.



Read more: https://t.co/csGpTQNfQc — U.S. Army Recruiting (@usarec) January 7, 2020

Screenshots of the texts provided by U.S. Army Recruiting Command to CNN showed spelling and grammatical errors — one key indicator they’re fake.

The other is that the draft was suspended in the ’70s and it would take an act of Congress to bring it back.

It is unclear how many of these fraudulent Armed Forces recruiting texts may have been sent.

Military security officials are still investigating the source.

So far, there have been no reports of Americans showing up to recruiting branches as a result of the texts.

Last week, the Selective Service website crashed amid heightened searches. The agency attributed that to the spread of misinformation following the tension with Iran.

