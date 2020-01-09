US Army: Soldier, 19, found dead at South Carolina base

by: Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 19-year-old Army National Guard soldier was found dead at a South Carolina training base, officials confirmed.

The soldier was found unresponsive at a Fort Jackson field location Wednesday morning, according to a statement from base spokesperson Leslie Ann Sully. The soldier’s unit took life saving measures while contacting emergency medical services, she added. Paramedics brought him to a hospital but medical staff couldn’t revive him.

Officials confirmed the soldier was from Minnesota. He hasn’t been identified pending notification of family members.

An investigation into the cause of death is being conducted, Sully said.

