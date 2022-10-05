MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A non-profit retail store in downtown Mobile is known for helping entrepreneurs jump-start their small businesses.

The launching pad store, Urban Emporium, is preparing to host one of their cheesiest fundraisers in order to support the growth of those local businesses.

Urban Emporium’s Springboard to Success program will host their 4th annual grilled cheese meltdown Thursday night from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. in Cathedral Square.

20 teams, including several of the downtown restaurants, will compete to prepare the best grilled cheese.

The proceeds from the cheesy cook-off will support Urban Emporium’s efforts to assist local startups and teach retailer entrepreneurs how to run successful businesses.

Nikki Moore, the store manager of Urban Emporium, says that by holding this fundraiser, they are able to make people’s ideas a reality and ensure they have the resources they need to prosper.

“It ties into the mission of you know revitalizing retail in downtown Mobile,” said Moore. “The better that we do as Urban Emporium, the more we are able to help our businesses grow and be successful and hopefully have some more shopping down here.”

The best grilled cheese awards include people’s choice and judge’s choice for both restaurant and non-restaurant winners.

Pre-sale Tickets for the grilled cheese meltdown are $10 until noon on Thursday. Regular tickets will be sold at the gate for $15. Ages 4 and under are free.

Click here for more information.