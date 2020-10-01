UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in early morning hit and run on DIP

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is looking for driver who hit a Coden man and left him for dead. ALEA says 30-year-old Jonathan Allen Naylor was walking around Dauphin Island Parkway 2:30 Thursday morning when he was hit and killed by a vehicle. The driver left the scene. Now investigators are looking for that person.

ALEA investigators are asking anyone with any information to please call 251-660-2300.

