Update: Pearl River Flooding Event

Unedited press release from MEMA
PEARL, Miss. – According to the National Weather Service, the Pearl River is expected to crest or nearing the crest at 36.74 feet.
While there are several inches of water in structures north of Lakeland, the response to those areas continue and there are no unmet needs.
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks is assisting local law enforcement during the flood event. The Special Response Team conducted 16 rescues, 200 door to door knocks and 16 public contacts.
The shelter at the Jackson Police Training Academy remains open and operational. Oktibbeha Shelter is closed.
Residents in Hinds, Rankin and Madison County can self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool. Those links for each county can be found on our website https://www.msema.org/.
Looking ahead this week, heavy rainfall in Central Mississippi should start Tuesday. Another one to two inches could fall.
###
