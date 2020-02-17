Update: Pearl River Flooding Event

The restrooms on the Madison County side of the Ross Barnett Reservoir Spillway Park are about the only structure still visible as floodwaters have covered both sides of the popular fishing and boat landing in central Mississippi, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. The gates to the Ross Barnett Reservoir Spillway Park are chained closed as floodwaters have covered both sides of the popular fishing and boat landing in Rankin County, Miss., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. On Sunday, the river is expected to crest at 38 feet. Only twice before has the Pearl River surpassed 38 feet — during the historic floods of 1979 and 1983. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Unedited press release from MEMA

PEARL, Miss. – According to the National Weather Service, the Pearl River is expected to crest or nearing the crest at 36.74 feet.

While there are several inches of water in structures north of Lakeland, the response to those areas continue and there are no unmet needs.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks is assisting local law enforcement during the flood event. The Special Response Team conducted 16 rescues, 200 door to door knocks and 16 public contacts.

The shelter at the Jackson Police Training Academy remains open and operational. Oktibbeha Shelter is closed.

Residents in Hinds, Rankin and Madison County can self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool. Those links for each county can be found on our website https://www.msema.org/.

Looking ahead this week, heavy rainfall in Central Mississippi should start Tuesday. Another one to two inches could fall.

