UPDATE: New schedule of events, cancellations released for Shrimp Festival in Gulf Shores

UPDATE 10/12/19 11:55 AM: The National Shrimp Festival has released an updated schedule after rain delayed events today.

• Shuttles will begin running at 11:30 AM.

• Festival grounds will open at 12:00 PM.

• Singing for Scholarships on the West Stage is currently in progress at its normal time.

• Miss Shrimp Festival presentation has been cancelled.

• Entertainment will run at its normal schedule.

• Sand Sculpture Contest registration is underway and will continue until 3:00 PM.

UPDATE 10/12/19 9:45 AM: A spokesman for the Shrimp Festival says weather has delayed the start of the festival for Saturday. Rain, as well as lightning strikes, has pushed back the opening from 10 am to possibly noon. They have to check to see if the lighting caused any damage to electrical hardware at the festival.

An exact opening of the festival has not been determined. Keep an eye on their Facebook page.

Good Morning!As you may be already aware, some inclement weather has rolled in on this Saturday morning.As a result we will be delaying our opening today. Please stay tuned for the exact time.

ORIGINAL STORY: GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Opening day of the National Shrimp Festival was a surprise for vendors.

Such a great crowd here a lot of festivities going on we just love it here,” said Tina Farris of Tuscaloosa.

Gates opened at 10 a.m. Thursday morning and vendors were already excited to see the turnout.

“We’re selling a custom-fitted toe ring, rings that we size right to the toe. They don’t pinch turn or fall off,” said Jonathon Kerr of Kentucky. It’s his 7th year to attend the festival as a vendor.

The 48th Annual National Shrimp Festival is held at the end of Highway 59 in Gulf Shores each year. The festival runs through the weekend.