UPDATE: Mobile Police investigate after finding woman shot in Halls Mill Road area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police department is investigating after finding a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map shows officers went to the area of Halls Mill Road and McVay Drive North just before 12:30 in the morning on Sunday, June 6th.

A spokesperson for Mobile Police said when officers got to the area, they found an adult woman on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening gunshot wounds in what’s described as critical condition.

The Mobile Police Department is investigating this assault. If you have any information, call Mobile Police at (251)-208-7211.

