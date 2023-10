MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 has learned two McGill-Toolen Catholic High School students were involved in a deadly crash that happened on the I-65 and I-10 interchange Friday evening.

A 16-year-old died in the accident, the 18-year-old driver was transported to the hospital.

The crashed happened around 6 p.m. closing the interstate ramp for several hours.

WKRG has reached out to Mobile Police for information on the crash and are waiting to hear back.