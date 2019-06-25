UPDATE: Man found dead in Baker died from stab wounds

BAKER, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office released the cause of death for the man found dead inside a mobile home.

Read full press release below:

An autopsy today revealed a Baker man found dead at a mobile home on 1775 Dad’s Road near Baker died from a stab wound. The victim, 54-year old Christopher Broxson of that same address, was found just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators are continuing to gather evidence and interview multiple people in this active murder investigation. Anyone with information is asked to please call the OCSO at 850-689-5705 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863- TIPS, EmeraldCoastCriimeStoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.