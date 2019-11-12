Update: 3 injured in Charles Town house explosion

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A house in Charles Town, West Virginia was severely damaged from an explosion on the 200 block of Cloverdale Road Monday afternoon. Officials from the Citizens Fire Company confirmed three people were injured.

According to officials, the homeowner, one firefighter along with the HVAC technician who was working in the home at the time were injured in Monday’s blast. Authorities say the injuries weren’t life-threatening.

WDVM confirmed by authorities that one patient was flown by helicopter to a hospital and another was driven to a hospital. The cause of the fire is being investigated as a potential gas leak.

About 40-50 firefighters were on the scene, some from Loudoun County, Virginia and other nearby jurisdictions.

The video below is courtesy of local resident Terry Eaton.