RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The crowd is picking up momentum in Richmond for the second night of protests surrounding the death of George Floyd.
Last night, peaceful protests turned into riots that left many parts of the city vandalized.
Hundreds began to march along Broad & Belvidere holding signs and chanting on Saturday evening.
This will continue to be updated as the story develops.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Protests continue at Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola
- UPDATE: Hundreds gather in Richmond for second night of protests
- Deputy shot in Florida, at least one other person shot
- Teen discharged from hospital after COVID-19 recovery, reunites with family
- Witness records rioting in Cleveland from feet away