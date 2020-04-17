UPDATE: Gov. Reeves extends stay-at-home order for one more week

News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (9:10 am) — Some non-essential businesses will be able to reopen if they practice safe procedures. This includes sporting good stores and florists. Beaches will also reopen. Gov. Reeves says this is a way to boost the state economy and taking the pressure off of big box retailers.

UPDATE (9:00 am) — Governor Reeves will extended the stay-at-home order for one more week. Reeves made the announcement on his Facebook page. Reeves says, “we are still in the eye of the storm.”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will hold a news conference on Friday to announce his decision on whether to extend the shelter-in-place order for Mississippi. The order is set to expire on Monday, April 20.

Reeves and other members of the state’s COVID-19 response team will also discuss the state’s ongoing strategy to protect public health.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories