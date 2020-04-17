UPDATE: Gov. Reeves extends stay-at-home order for one more week

UPDATE (9:10 am) — Some non-essential businesses will be able to reopen if they practice safe procedures. This includes sporting good stores and florists. Beaches will also reopen. Gov. Reeves says this is a way to boost the state economy and taking the pressure off of big box retailers.

UPDATE (9:00 am) — Governor Reeves will extended the stay-at-home order for one more week. Reeves made the announcement on his Facebook page. Reeves says, “we are still in the eye of the storm.”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will hold a news conference on Friday to announce his decision on whether to extend the shelter-in-place order for Mississippi. The order is set to expire on Monday, April 20.

Reeves and other members of the state’s COVID-19 response team will also discuss the state’s ongoing strategy to protect public health.