UPDATE: Fort Stewart reports 3 COVID-19 cases

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield now has a total of three cases of COVID-19.

Winn Army Community Hospital reported Thursday that two patients — one soldier newly arrived at Fort Stewart and one soldier with the Georgia Army National Guard — have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The patients are in isolation and receiving treatment in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control guidance, Fort Stewart said.

On Monday, Fort Stewart reported an Army civilian employed at the installation tested positive for the virus. That individual”s was also the first case reported in Liberty County by the Coastal Health District.

Authorities say efforts are underway to determine how and where the individuals were exposed to the virus.

“We continue to implement efforts to protect ourselves and those we love, and are working closely with a number of military and civilian agencies to limit the spread of this virus, both on and off of our installations,” said 3rd Infantry Division commanding general Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto.

On Tuesday, the Army announced it is raising the Health Protection Condition level to Charlie across all installations, including Fort Stewart.

This means installations will limit all access to essential personnel only and will limit the number of access points. Unit personnel are also expected to follow social distancing guidance.

Fort Stewart moved to Health Protection Condition Charlie Wednesday at noon.

Also on Wednesday, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper enacted a 60-day stop movement order for all DoD uniformed and civilian personnel and their sponsored family members overseas.

Approximately 90,000 service members slated to deploy or redeploy over the next 60 days will likely be impacted by this stop movement order.

