UPDATE: Family identifies two year old who passed away last week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Family of ZaMiriah ‘Miri’ Sashner says she suffered from sickle cell anemia.

She was brought to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital on June 10th. Mobile Police tell News 5 she was pronounced dead once she got to the hospital.

ZaMiriah’s family tells us she was a very happy child and they’re devastated over her death.

They set up a ‘Go Fund Me’ to help pay for her funeral expenses.

ORIGINAL STORY:  Jun 10, 2019 / 09:09 MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl at the University of South Alabama Children’s and Women’s hospital. 

Police have not confirmed how the child died. 

USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital released the following statement:

“Unfortunately, a young patient arrived by ambulance this evening and was pronounced dead on arrival. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.” 

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information comes in.

