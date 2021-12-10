UPDATE: Enterprise murder victim’s family speak out

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — On Friday, WDHN spoke with Lawrence Davis, Jr.’s sister, the 47-year-old who was fatally shot in an Enterprise motel in April 2020.

On Wednesday, the Coffee County Clerk’s Office made a clerical error that led to the release of murder defendant Jamal Harper. In April 2020, Harper is accused of the fatal shooting of Lawrence Davis Jr. Davis’ body was discovered inside an Enterprise motel room.

The victim’s younger sister, Priscila McKinnon, spoke about the “shock” of learning her brother’s alleged killer was accidentally released back in the public.

“Yes, it was a big shock because he’s up for capital murder,” Davis’ sister, Priscilla McKinnon said. “We never heard of him having any bond period. We were told he wouldn’t have a bond, and he wouldn’t be able to get out. We were shocked, we were hugely shocked.”

With it being the holiday season, McKinnon says this particular incident could not have happened at a worse time. Once they learned of Harper’s release on bond, McKinnon and her family immediately began making calls to Enterprise Police Department, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, and the clerk of court’s office.

They were “furious” about what had happened.

“My brother is in ashes right now, but this man was about to enjoy the holiday season with his family. And we’re looking at a box of dust and have my brother’s car, ” McKinnon said.

Harper is now being held behind bars at the Coffee County Jail without bond.

Enterprise police say Harper did not resist his re-arrest. He was located at a residence he previously had lived at.