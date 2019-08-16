UPDATE: Elberta VFW open, bar closed

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – An official in Montgomery confirmed to News 5 Friday morning that the Elberta VFW is open, but the bar will remain closed for now.

We reported Thursday that the VFW was closed. A sign outside of the building stated the facility was closed and there was a collection notice on the door from Riviera Utilities. A representative on Thursday told News 5 the VFW location was under “disciplinary action,” but would not go into further detail. We were told the bill with Riviera Utilities was paid as of Thursday.

We’re told a meeting was scheduled to address the members.