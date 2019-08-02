UPDATE: Doughnut shop owner finds girl who left behind stuffed animal

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Through social media, a local doughnut shop owner will reunite a young girl with her stuffed animal Saturday morning after nearly a week of searching for her.

Maynard’s Donut Company, located at 875 East Nine Mile Road in Pensacola, posted to Facebook this week to help find a man and his daughter, who left a stuffed animal husky in the shop on Saturday morning about 10 a.m.

Maynard’s owner Danny DeWitt said he wanted to reunite the girl with her stuffed animal because surveillance footage showed it had to mean something to the young girl.

“When she came in, she was just hugging on it and just carrying it around,” DeWitt said. “It was just real sweet so we thought you know, we need to see if it’s possible to find her.”

The girl’s father doesn’t have a Facebook account, so it made it tough, DeWitt said. But “a friend, grandmother and friend of a sister-in-law told them about it,” he said.

The doughnut shop fostered the stuffed animal while trying to find the girl — even giving it a name: White Fang.

It’s actual name is Sprinkles.

The girl and family are planning to come pick up Sprinkles at 9 a.m. Saturday.