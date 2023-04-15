SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been a week since the Raymundo-Diego family stood outside their home on Alta Fescue Drive, in despair, watching heavy flames and smoke shoot from their home.

“We just really appreciate the lord that everyone got out safe,” said Raymundo Gasper, the son of the homeowner- after telling News 5, the only reason everyone got out safe was because of a small window located in the back of the home.

An outpouring of support from the community hopes to make their next step a little easier as the family tries to get back on their feet after their loss.

“We just want to rebuild our home, be with our family again and be happy,” said Gasper.

One family in particular, who is well-known in the community for helping Hispanic and migrant families, saw their story and immediately stepped in to help.

“We were coming from having dinner as a family and then we turned on the TV and there was Emilio on the news and immediately after that, we called to check on them and to find out what happened,” said Yohanna Carrillo. “As a Latina woman, my responsibility, my heart immediately said, we have to do something because this is our people.”

Yohanna tells News 5 – the Raymundo-Diego family once helped when their home was damaged during Hurricane Sally, and now they’re returning the gesture.

“Part of our house got destroyed by a huge tree that fell in our son’s bedroom and almost killed my son,” said Yohanna. “They were supporting us along the way when we were in that situation and now this is our time to pay it back and show them that we are here now for them.”

Yohanna and her husband Juan Torres created a GoFundMe for the family which has raised over $2,500 so far.

They’ve also managed to collect truckloads of donations from community members dedicated to helping the family rebuild their life.

“That’s what I’ve always seen in Mobile,” said Torres, Co-Founder of BELONG non-profit. “All these diverse groups of folks from all walks of life, you know, whether it’s $10 or $1,000, it’s the same motive that it is empathy to want to do something good for somebody else.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Mobile Fire-Rescue says the home is a total loss.

Click here for more information on their efforts and how you can get involved.

“I know things have been hard on us but we just really wanna thank everyone,” said Gasper.