UPDATE: $3 million bond set for Dale County man charged with rape, sexual abuse of child under 12

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE:

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — New information has been released on Joseph Cross, 32, who was arrested in February on two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

According to Dale County Sherriff’s Office, Cross’ bond was recently modified after going to a grand jury and is currently set at more than $3 million.

Cross is still booked in the Dale County Jail.

ORIGINAL:

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dale County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Skipperville man Thursday for allegedly abusing a child for several years, according to a release.

The DCSO said it received a complaint of minor sexual abuse Thursday, prompting an immediate investigation. The sheriff’s office found suspect Joseph Cross, 32, that same day, booking him Thursday night on two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

According to the investigation, the abuse happened over several years, and more charges are expected. However, there will be no more information released at the moment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories