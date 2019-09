STUART, Fla. (WKRG) — A manatee swims up to a home off St. Lucie River in Florida. High tide and Hurricane Dorian may be to blame for bringing the gentle giant closer to shore.

This video was sent to News 5 by Corraine. She says she walked outside to the see the manatee munching on the grass in her backyard around 12:30 ET Tuesday afternoon.