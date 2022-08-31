MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In July, a space satellite developed at the University of South Alabama was launched into space.

Tuesday, the University added some equipment to the top of one of their buildings to track that satellite and record its data.

Shelby Hall, home to the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at South Alabama, now has a tower on top of it to monitor the satellite when it is released into space next week.

The satellite, known as Jag-Sat 1, is currently on board the International Space Station.

It was designed by Dr. Edmund Spencer of South Alabama and took roughly six years to complete.



The satellite’s sensor, which will measure the layer of plasma around the planet at a speed 100 times quicker than the current sensor, was built with the assistance of professors and undergraduate students in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department.

When Jag-Sat 1 is released into orbit next Tuesday, it will send data down to the USA tower for the department to process.

Dr. Samuel Russ, an associate professor in the division, refers to it as a “ground station.”

“This is obviously a very exciting moment for us, to see all the six years of work come to fruition, getting the tower put in, getting the satellite kicking to space within this kind of one week span,” said Russ. “We’re very excited, very grateful for all the students that have helped.”

The satellite, which is about the size of a shoe box, was created to test the sensor, but the department is now brainstorming ideas for Jag-Sat 2, which will be a more advanced model.

Click here to follow Jag-Sat 1’s orbit and track its data.