Universal delaying construction of new Florida theme park

FILE- In this Oct. 22, 2015,file photo, park guests relax and cool off with a water mist under the globe at Universal Studios City Walk in Orlando, Fla. Universal Orlando officials announced Thursday, Aug. 1,2019, that the resort is doubling in size with plans for a fourth theme park, but they are offering almost no information on when it will open, what it will hold or how much they’re spending. The resort already operates Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, as well as the Volcano Bay water park, in Orlando. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The company that owns Universal theme parks around the world says it’s delaying construction on a fourth theme park in Florida. Comcast officials also said Thursday that the opening of a Nintendo-themed park in Japan will be pushed back by a few months. The announcement on an earnings call came as the company’s U.S. theme parks have been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus crisis. Company officials gave no indication when they would reopen. Comcast’s CEO says the company’s theme parks team is focused on putting in the right protocols, infrastructure and technology to ensure safety once they reopen.

