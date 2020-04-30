Universal delaying construction of new Florida theme park

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (Border Report) -- A new 20-bed field hospital just for COVID-19 patients opened Thursday at a tent encampment where hundreds of asylum-seekers live in Matamoros, Mexico.

The tent facility is operated by Global Response Management (GRM), an NGO that offers free medical care to the migrants. After weeks of pleading with Mexican and U.S. authorities, the organization last week was granted permission to cross medical equipment and supplies over the border, Andrea Leiner, a nurse practitioner with GRM told Border Report on Thursday.