ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The company that owns Universal theme parks around the world says it’s delaying construction on a fourth theme park in Florida. Comcast officials also said Thursday that the opening of a Nintendo-themed park in Japan will be pushed back by a few months. The announcement on an earnings call came as the company’s U.S. theme parks have been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus crisis. Company officials gave no indication when they would reopen. Comcast’s CEO says the company’s theme parks team is focused on putting in the right protocols, infrastructure and technology to ensure safety once they reopen.
Universal delaying construction of new Florida theme park
by: Devon WalshPosted: / Updated:
