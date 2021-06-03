Understanding your insurance policy before hurricanes strike

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — We were flooded with questions from viewers about insurance and liability after Hurricane Sally.

One of the most common: “Are my neighbors liable if their tree falls on my house?”

The simple answer: no.

“Those are acts of nature or acts of God so when that occurs it’s out of anyone’s control, so it’s not a liability issue where it would fall onto your neighbors,” said Allstate Agent Kenneth Morgan, who works out of the Saraland office.

You’re not able to change your policy once a storm that could impact you enters the Gulf, so Morgan advises reviewing your policy now or setting up a meeting with your agent to discuss it.

He says there are two types of coverage that could significantly impact your coverage: whether you have a cash value settlement versus a replacement value settlement.

“Replacement cost is the area you want to be in,” he said. “It typically costs a little bit more but provides replacement without deduction for depreciation.” That means, hypothetically, if you paid $10,000 for your roof and a hurricane destroys it – you’ll get $10,000 to replace it.

