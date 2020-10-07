‘Unacceptable’: State, local officials frustrated with Skanska after barge incidents

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Elected officials from Pensacola and state government expressed their frustrations Wednesday at Skanska’s response to damage the Pensacola Bay Bridge suffered during Hurricane Sally.

“I find their lack of response publicly to be unacceptable,” said State Representative Alex Andrade.

The frustrations were discussed at a press conference following a meeting between leaders from Pensacola, Escambia County, the state and the Florida Department of Transportation.

Skanska, the company responsible for building the Pensacola Bay Bridge, was not invited to attend the meeting, according to Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson. However, many officials say representatives from the company should have been there anyway.

“People deserve answers,” Andrade said. ”Right now, the only people who are trying to provide those answers are behind you. And the only person who has the full scope of those answers is not here.”

The purpose of Wednesday’s meeting was to discuss viable solutions to traffic issues while the bridge, damaged by Skanska construction barges, is repaired. A ferry connecting Gulf Breeze to Pensacola is a solution that is still a work in progress. FDOT is working to get the federal funds needed — more than $400 million — to build a pier in Gulf Breeze that would make then ferry possible.

Another solution discussed was expanding a new public bus route from Pensacola to Gulf Breeze.

With FDOT saying it could take six months for Skanska to repair the bridge, officials want to do whatever they can to make the commute to easier for residents. They believe Skanska should be a part of the discussion, though FDOT says it is in constant contact with the contractor.

“The company that was paid to build two spans across Pensacola Bay for $422 million hasn’t been able to build a single span for this community. We need Skanska to start being a community partner as we move forward. We have a community hurting that needs answers and those answers aren’t just about how they’re going to get to work every day without a bridge across Pensacola Bay,” Andrade said. “It’s how Gulf Breeze businesses are going to survive without 30,000 to 60,000 cars driving through their city every day. It’s how Pensacola Beach employees are going to keep their employees coming to the beach with an addition one and a half hours of drive time every day.”

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said he agreed with Andrade’s statements.

“They should’ve been here from the day after the storm and had somebody here that was providing real answers,” Robinson said.

Regular meetings between FDOT and community leaders are planned as work is done to get the bridge reopened.

Residents can monitor the progress to the bridge at 3milebridge.com.

