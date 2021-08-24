UN rights chief warns of abuses amid Taliban’s Afghan blitz

Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The Taliban celebrated Afghanistan’s Independence Day on Thursday by declaring they beat the United States, but challenges to their rule ranging from running a country severely short on cash and bureaucrats to potentially facing an armed opposition began to emerge. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

GENEVA (AP) – The U.N. human rights chief has warned that she has credible reports of “summary executions” and restrictions on women in areas under Taliban control in Afghanistan.

Michelle’s Bachelet’s comments Tuesday could fuel fears of what the Taliban’s rule might hold a week before U.S. forces are set to withdraw. Bachelet urged the Human Rights Council to take “bold and vigorous action” to monitor the rights situation in Afghanistan as she sought to ensure that international attention on the country doesn’t wane. In the wake of their stunning takeover, Taliban leaders have promised to restore security and tried to project an image of moderation, but many Afghans are skeptical.

