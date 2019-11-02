Reward for information on Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance now up to $105K

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL & WIAT) – The most recent updates in the search for Anaih Blanchard. She was last seen Oct. 24 in Auburn:

5:37 p.m.

The reward is now at $105,000

The reward for Aniah Blanchard’s safe return has now been raised to $105,000, according to Crime Stoppers.

The reward was brought to $80,000 Thursday after UFC fighter Jon Jones matched UFC President Dana White’s donation of $25,000.

When you have children news like this is always heartbreaking I can’t imagine what @thebigticket205 and his family are going through. If anybody gives info that leads to Aniah Blanchard I will reward them w $25,000. Call 911 @IridiumSports pic.twitter.com/3IQjgmtEyd — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 1, 2019

Crime Stoppers says another $25,000 donation from MMA Chief Executive Officer of Dominance Ali Abdelaziz was added.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding Aniah’s whereabouts, or other knowledge about the case is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24 hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

11/01 UPDATE – Auburn Police Chief gives an update in the search for Aniah Blanchard

Update (10/31): UFC fighter Jon Jones has said he will donate $25,000 to the reward fund for information that leads to the recovery of Aniah Blanchard.

Blanchard went missing Oct. 24 in Auburn. her stepfather is fellow UFC fighter Walt Harris.

Jon Jones made the announcement on his Instagram Thursday after posting a video of UFC President Dana White announcing he was also donating $25,000 to the fund. They join Gov. Kay Ivey’s $5,000 donation and an anonymous Homewood family’s $25,000 donation.

The total reward as of now stands at $80,000, according to Crime Stoppers.

Original (10/31): Heartbreaking new details are being released in the search for missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard as police confirm evidence located in her vehicle indicates Blanchard was harmed and is the victim of foul play.

“The Auburn Police Division continues to diligently investigate the disappearance of Aniah Haley Blanchard who was reported missing by her family on October 24, 2019. In that effort, Auburn and Montgomery Police as well as nine other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies working on the case are operating as a task force,” said Captain Lorenza Dorsey

Investigators say evidence from within Blanchard’s vehicle, recovered in Montgomery on Friday was examined by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and has now determined Blanchard was harmed and is considered to be a victim of foul play.

“The Auburn Police Division and Montgomery Police Department are still requesting assistance from the public regarding any information on the location of Aniah and her vehicle between Wednesday, October 23, 2019, and today,” said Dorsey.

The Police Division was notified Wednesday, Governor Kay authorized a $5,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension of any suspects in this case. Additionally, information has been received regarding an additional $25,000 reward being offered by UFC President Dana White as well as another $5,000 from an anonymous source for information leading to arrest and conviction of an offender in this case. The reward is now $35,000.

