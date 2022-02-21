BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) – The University of Alabama in Birmingham announced they will not require standardized test scores for undergraduate applicants through fall 2024.

UAB instituted a pilot program in 2020 that made it optional to submit ACT and SAT test scores for undergraduate admissions or scholarships.

UAB officials said while high school GPA and quality of curriculum will continue to be the primary criteria for determining preparedness, students will still have the option of submitting an ACT and SAT score if they choose.

“This program has evolved: What began as a way to break down barriers in the college application process caused by COVID has allowed us to analyze our data and student success metrics,” said Bradley Barnes, Ph.D., vice provost of Enrollment Management at UAB. “Two additional years of making test scores optional will give us a strong data set to make more informed decisions about the future of our admissions process.”

Officials added 33% of the 2021 freshman class enrolled as test-optional students while 60% of test-optional enrollees were from underrepresented backgrounds.

Other admissions requirements and applications can be found on UAB’s website.

The university noted that UAB professional schools have their own admissions policies and may still require test scores as part of their application processes.