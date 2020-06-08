UA to remove plaques that honor students who served in Confederate Army, possibly rename buildings

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama has announced that they will be removing three plaques that commemorate former students that served in the Confederate Army.

The decision was made by the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama System and UA President Dr. Stuart Bell.

Officials say the plaques, originally located on and in front of the Gorgas Library will now be moved to a “more appropriate historical setting.”

The Board of Trustees will also be looking into the possible renaming of buildings across the UA System campuses. A group of trustees will be selected to decide on any potential changes.

This comes following the removal of several Confederate monuments across the state.

LATEST POSTS