UA to lease furnished apartments to house students in order to isolate others who test positive for COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama Board of Trustees approved a resolution to lease apartments that will be used to house students as well as free up apartments to keep students who test positive for the coronavirus.

The resolution sets aside around 252 beds at The Lofts at City Center to house upperclassmen who were originally assigned to Bryce Lawn or the Highlands. Students who test positive for COVID-19 will be taken to Bryce Lawn and the Highlands for isolation.

In a meeting with the board Wednesday, it was said that around 450 beds will be freed up around campus to isolate students who contract the virus.

This new lease agreement to provide housing will cost the university more than $1.2 million.

The rooms will be complete with utilities such as water, sewer, garbage, electricity, cable and high-speed internet.

LATEST POSTS