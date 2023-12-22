MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The U.S. Navy has awarded an $867.6 million contract to Austal USA for three expeditionary medical ships’ final design and construction, according to a news release from the manufacturer.

About the expeditionary medical ship

The medical ship’s design is optimized to provide “patient holding, stabilization, evacuation, and transport in support of Distributed Maritime Operations,” the release said.

“The EMS design features a shallow draft, which enables greater reach and allows for direct access to austere ports,” Austal said. “The flight deck will accommodate military aircraft, including the V-22 and CH-53K.”

Austal reportedly will manufacture the medical ships in its aluminum line after completing the last expeditionary fast transport.

“This award is further evidence of the Navy’s confidence in Austal USA to produce highly capable, shallow-draft aluminum multi-hull vessels,” acting Austal USA President Michelle Kruger said. “We are proud to provide this innovative critical care capability to the men and women who defend our county.”

By the numbers

Austal USA, a Mobile-based ship manufacturer, has delivered 13 expeditionary fast transports, a predecessor to this medical ship’s design, to the U.S. Navy, the company said.

“The company is preparing to deliver the first EPF Flight II, the future USNS Cody (EPF 14), which features Role 2E medical capability, and has two more Flight II vessels under construction,” the release said.