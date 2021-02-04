U.K. COVID-19 variant found in six Alabama residents, ADPH reports

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Department of Public Health said six Alabamians now have the U.K. COVID-19 variant.

This variant, B.1.1.7., is known to be more transmissible than the standard version that first made it through the United States. One person in Alabama has died from this variant shortly after getting it, and his body is being examined to see how the virus works.

“ADPH advises people to continue practicing the usual mitigation measures with emphasis on correct and consistent use of a two- to three-layered face mask of washable, breathable fabric, such as cotton,” the department states. “Other prevention methods include practicing social distancing, and washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.”