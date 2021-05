FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputies worked a crash today involving a driver of a U-Haul truck who lost control while trying to back up the vehicle and drove forward into an office building at 637 N. Beal Pkwy.





There were no injuries, but there was substantial damage to the building and items inside. The office building was closed at the time of the crash.