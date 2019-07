MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The small town of Monroeville has a big event today to honor a hometown hero. Tytus Howard Day is scheduled to start at 10 Saturday morning.

Howard was a first-round NFL draft pick who was a quarterback in high school in Monroeville. Tytus Howard Day starts at 10 at the Otha Lee Biggs Amphitheater. Back in May, Howard was honored at the state capital in Montgomery.