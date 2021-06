BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two vehicles were stolen from a Bay Minette car dealership overnight Friday.

Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert said Chuck Stevens Dodge Chrysler was broken into by two men with their faces covered. The two stole multiple keys and two vehicles — a Dodge 3500 Dually and a Dodge Challenger.

Both vehicles were recovered abandoned on I-65 near the Evergreen exit early Saturday morning. Tolbert said the dealership itself suffered some damage as the result of the burglary.