MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people were shot inside Amity Missionary Baptist Church on St. Stephens Road Sunday, Mobile police say.

Church services were not in progress at the time of the shooting, and the injuries to the two were not life-threatening, police tell WKRG News 5. The church was celebrating its 100th anniversary Sunday.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with WKRG News 5 for more updates.