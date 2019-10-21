Two Santa Rosa County school buses vandalized

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County School District has debunked a rumor that two school buses were shot while on their routes Monday morning.

In a Facebook post, the school district announced that the two buses were vandalized before the buses picked up children. A small BB hole was not spotted by the bus drivers during a routine check, and a larger hole was created during the route due to vehicle vibration, the school district said.

“There is a Facebook post currently circulating on other pages stating that buses 286 and 533 were shot while on their routes. This post is NOT ACCURATE,” the post reads. “Your children are safe. We do not want you to worry.”

The school district says it has filed a formal report with the Milton Police Department. Milton Police will investigate the vandalism.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

