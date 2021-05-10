Two neighboring homes narrowly miss car crashes within a week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)-Multiple accidents leaving property damage at an intersection in Midtown Mobile have left frustrated residents.

Two homes narrowly miss getting hit by vehicles in less than a week, leaving behind substantial property damage. Both happening at the intersection of Springhill Ave. and Woodlands Ave. Residents like Jessica Callahan, the last victim saying the intersection is an issue “It’s a dangerous intersection and something has to be done.” The other crash happening directly across the street just last Wednesday.

Callahan’s husband was drinking coffee on their couch this morning when he noticed their fence had some damage, when he went outside to look he saw it was much worse. This is the third time their property has been hit, costing a pretty penny each time Jessica saying “The last time this happened we didn’t have the fence installed, so repairing the brick was $500, so we already spent $1000 repairing that brick and who knows how expensive it will be now that the fence has been installed.”

They have a young child and pets so they are concerned for the safety and what will happen if these crashes continue “We’ve requested that they put up some kind of barrier to protect the property, not only for us but our neighbors across the street and on all corners of this intersection. ” Jessica said “their solution to date was putting up some reflective tape on a pole, but clearly that’s not the solution we need something more substantial.”

We reached out to the city of Mobile and ALDOT to see where there are at in coming up with a solution for these residents. The city says it is an ALDOT managed stretch of road, so while they have been responsive to the Callahans and others in the area, they can only do so much. They say they are working with ALDOT to find a solution. As for ALDOT, we are still waiting to hear back. Mobile Police are also working to get numbers for News 5 on the number of accidents there have been at that intersection.

