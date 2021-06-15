Two months later, still no arrests made in Pensacola mass shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is still asking for help from the community two months after a mass shooting at an apartment complex.

Four men drove into Oakwood Terrace Apartments on Truman Avenue on April 15th. The Ford Escape they were in was later found burned, according to Sheriff Chip Simmons.

The gunmen got out and fired 40 rounds into a group of people outside the P building. Five victims were hit by bullets and survived.

The next day, Sheriff Simmons talked to the community asking for help and that message is still relevant.

“There’s no way that four people in the middle of the day can get out in a crowded apartment complex, fire 40 rounds, get back in the car, leave and no one knows anything,” Simmons said. “We know that’s not the case so that why we’re asking for your help.”

Witnesses in the area have been reluctant to talk to investigators. If you know anything about what happened, you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.