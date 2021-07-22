Two Mobile sisters earn Girl Scouts highest honor

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama (GSSA) announced this week that sisters Cailey and Hailey Starkey earned the Gold Star Award, Girl Scout’s highest honor.

The sisters are credited with starting programs for their leadership experience projects in the community that create positive impacts on local girls.

Cailey pioneering a weekend retreat called In-Depth and hosted mentor groups called My Big Sister.

Hailey organizing a retreat for girls and moms around the topic of Mental Health and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Starkey sisters are both graduates of West Mobile Christian School. GSSA says Cailey will work as a Girl Scout camp counselor this summer and Hailey plans to become an elementary school teacher.

Both have been Girl Scouts for the past 12 years.

About Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama

