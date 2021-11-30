Two Mobile bike thefts in two days caught on camera

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating two bike thefts in two days. Both were caught on camera.

Early Monday morning, someone wearing dark clothes, armed with a gun and a latex glove was snooping around a home in Alpine Hills in Mobile.

Surveillance video shows the person tugging on the door of a red car and a truck before going around the back of a residence and leaving with a bike. The bike is a dark-colored Huffy cruiser with blue wall tires.

Another bike was stolen from a residence on Old Shell Road Sunday afternoon.

A News 5 viewer’s Ring doorbell video captured a man walking up to a driveway, and moments later, pedaling away on the bicycle. The owner says the bicycle was a silver Trek with a black seat and a black flashlight on the handlebars.

If you have any information on these bike thefts, call Mobile police at 251-208-1700.