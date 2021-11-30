Two Mobile bike thefts in two days caught on camera

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating two bike thefts in two days. Both were caught on camera.

Early Monday morning, someone wearing dark clothes, armed with a gun and a latex glove was snooping around a home in Alpine Hills in Mobile.

Surveillance video shows the person tugging on the door of a red car and a truck before going around the back of a residence and leaving with a bike. The bike is a dark-colored Huffy cruiser with blue wall tires.

Another bike was stolen from a residence on Old Shell Road Sunday afternoon.

A News 5 viewer’s Ring doorbell video captured a man walking up to a driveway, and moments later, pedaling away on the bicycle. The owner says the bicycle was a silver Trek with a black seat and a black flashlight on the handlebars.

If you have any information on these bike thefts, call Mobile police at 251-208-1700.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories