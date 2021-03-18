Two Mobile area businesses announce expansions

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Two existing businesses in Mobile announced expansions Thursday that will bring new jobs to the area.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. will invest $48 million in its Tillman’s Corner campus, expanding its existing warehouse by 120,000 square feet and installing a state-of-the-art warehousing system. Once the project is complete, the company expects an increase in jobs at the facility, which serves as a distribution hub for the Gulf Coast.

Construction is scheduled to begin this summer and should be complete by the end of 2022. The Coca-Cola facility currently has more than 300 employees and produces more than 13 million cases annually.

Also expanding is Chart Industries of Theodore. Chart will invest $2.5 million to improve its existing facility on Hamilton Boulevard, construct a new building, purchase needed equipment and introduce new product lines. Chart will add 94 employees locally over the next two years.

Atlanta-based Chart Industries recently purchased the industrial products portion of Worthington Industries in Theodore. Chart produces equipment used in the clean energy and industrial gas markets.

The project is expected to more than double the manufacturing capacity of hydrogen

transport trailers at this location and introduce the capability of producing hydrogen bulk

storage. Hydrogen is widely used today in petroleum refining, technology, and fertilizer

production

Chart was named one of Fortune’s 100 Fastest Growing Companies in 2020.