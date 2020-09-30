Two military planes collide in California

(KESQ/CBS NEWSPATH) We are learning of an aircraft incident near the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Thermal.
According to CHP, two planes were involved. A C-130 and an F-35 were involved.
First responders have converged to the area of Avenue 59 and Polk Street in Thermal, south of the airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a military agency is handling the
This is a developing story.
We have limited details at this time but we do have a crew on the way and will bring you the latest as it comes into our newsroom.
Our sister station KYMA in Imperial County is reported a military plane Military aircraft crashed near Salton City shortly before 4 p.m.
According to radio dispatch first responders said the aircraft disintegrated, however, two parachutes were seen parachuting in the area following the crash.
First responders are looking for survivors.
There was no word whether these two incidents are related.
