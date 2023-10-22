FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men were injured after they say a car pulled up next to them and opened fire on Racetrack Road at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The men drove themselves to the hospital. OCSO says they were alert when they arrived to the hospital and their injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.

Before the shooting, deputies were told by the men that they had been out in Pensacola, Destin and on Okaloosa Island.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about the incident you are urged to contact OCSO at 850-651-7400.