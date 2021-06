PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County grand jury indicted two men for a December murder in Pensacola.

Trenton Newkirk and Isaiah Sims are both charged with first degree premeditated murder.

They’re accused of killing 16-year old Jeffrey Kennel, who was shot several times while standing with a group of people outside the Forest Creek apartments on Patton Drive.

Kennel was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on December 29, 2020.