Two men arrested, two on the run after a pursuit in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tried to stop a driver for speeding in northern Mobile County, and it quickly led to a chase.

It happened around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon. Authorities tried to pull over a red Chevrolet Impala on U.S. 43 near Salco Road. Troopers say the driver, 39-year-old Clarence White of Prichard , did not stop and led troopers on a chase. It ended when White lost control and struck a tree. He is also accused of hitting a Satsuma Police car and causing minor damage to it.

Troopers say he along three passengers ran to Mission Street to escape arrest. White and passenger 39-year-old John Edward Law of Eight Mile were caught. The other two passengers got away.

White is charged with being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment and Attempting to Elude. Law faces Attempting to Elude and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia charges.